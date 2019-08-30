Voloridge Investment Management LLC Makes New Investment in Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 257,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,394,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of GFI. Close Asset Management Ltd grew its stake in shares of Gold Fields by 347.7% in the first quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 10,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 8,038 shares in the last quarter. Concentrum Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Gold Fields in the first quarter worth $40,000. Corient Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gold Fields in the first quarter worth $45,000. F3Logic LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gold Fields in the first quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Claro Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gold Fields in the second quarter worth $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GFI stock traded up $0.05 on Friday, reaching $5.91. 251,750 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,952,155. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.58. The company has a market capitalization of $5.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.93 and a beta of -0.90. Gold Fields Limited has a twelve month low of $2.20 and a twelve month high of $6.29.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Gold Fields in a research note on Friday, August 16th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Gold Fields from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gold Fields from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.25 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.14.

Gold Fields Limited operates as a gold producer with reserves and resources in South Africa, Ghana, Australia, and Peru. It holds interests in 7 operating mines with an annual gold-equivalent production of approximately 2.2 million ounces, as well as gold mineral reserves of approximately 49 million ounces and mineral resources of approximately 104 million ounces.

