Voloridge Investment Management LLC Invests $1.50 Million in Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 31,398 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,500,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Webster Financial by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 936,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,166,000 after purchasing an additional 82,053 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Webster Financial by 7.1% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,431,000 after purchasing an additional 1,883 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Webster Financial by 13.3% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 45,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,287,000 after purchasing an additional 5,310 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Webster Financial by 13.3% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $544,000 after acquiring an additional 1,262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its position in Webster Financial by 21.0% during the first quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 9,179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $465,000 after acquiring an additional 1,596 shares in the last quarter. 91.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WBS stock traded up $0.42 during trading on Friday, hitting $44.69. 12,831 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 662,536. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company has a market cap of $4.11 billion, a PE ratio of 11.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.25. Webster Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $42.62 and a 1 year high of $66.04.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $317.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $312.36 million. Webster Financial had a return on equity of 13.80% and a net margin of 27.99%. The business’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Webster Financial Co. will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 5th were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 2nd. Webster Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.78%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Boenning Scattergood reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Webster Financial in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Compass Point assumed coverage on Webster Financial in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded Webster Financial from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Webster Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, July 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Webster Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.25.

In other news, Director John Joseph Crawford sold 1,000 shares of Webster Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.28, for a total value of $51,280.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $774,276.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Daniel Bley sold 2,000 shares of Webster Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.45, for a total value of $102,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,654 shares in the company, valued at $959,748.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,000 shares of company stock valued at $203,670 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.53% of the company’s stock.

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking, investment, and financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Community Banking.

