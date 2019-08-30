Voloridge Investment Management LLC Has $1.30 Million Stock Holdings in National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ) by 42.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 29,121 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,715 shares during the quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC’s holdings in National Beverage were worth $1,300,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of FIZZ. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in National Beverage by 314.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 588,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,255,000 after buying an additional 446,322 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in National Beverage during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $10,838,000. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in National Beverage by 99.4% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 463,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,688,000 after buying an additional 231,028 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in National Beverage by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,670,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,184,000 after buying an additional 187,000 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc boosted its position in National Beverage by 50.8% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 533,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,814,000 after buying an additional 179,734 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.40% of the company’s stock.

Get National Beverage alerts:

Several research firms recently commented on FIZZ. UBS Group upgraded shares of National Beverage from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Cfra downgraded shares of National Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Guggenheim boosted their price target on shares of National Beverage to $45.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Imperial Capital restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $65.00 price target (down previously from $150.00) on shares of National Beverage in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Finally, Maxim Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of National Beverage in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. National Beverage has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.88.

Shares of NASDAQ FIZZ traded up $0.77 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $40.92. The stock had a trading volume of 244,932 shares, compared to its average volume of 545,137. The firm has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.87 and a beta of 1.27. National Beverage Corp. has a twelve month low of $39.72 and a twelve month high of $127.32. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $42.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.23.

National Beverage (NASDAQ:FIZZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 26th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $239.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $232.10 million. National Beverage had a return on equity of 39.35% and a net margin of 13.89%. On average, equities research analysts expect that National Beverage Corp. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

National Beverage Profile

National Beverage Corp., through its subsidiaries, develops, produces, markets, and sells a portfolio of waters, juices, energy drinks, and carbonated soft drinks primarily in the United States and Canada. The company offers beverages to the active and health-conscious consumers, including sparkling waters, energy drinks, and juices under the LaCroix, LaCroix Cúrate, LaCroix NiCola, Shasta Sparkling Water, the Rip It, Everfresh, Everfresh Premier Varietals, and Mr.

Featured Story: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIZZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ).

Receive News & Ratings for National Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.