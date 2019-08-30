Voloridge Investment Management LLC Boosts Position in EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) by 99.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,288 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,604 shares during the quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC’s holdings in EPR Properties were worth $1,737,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in EPR Properties by 1.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,717,113 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $873,980,000 after acquiring an additional 146,146 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in EPR Properties by 250.2% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,143,943 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $234,506,000 after acquiring an additional 2,246,111 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in EPR Properties by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,159,602 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $74,250,000 after acquiring an additional 7,086 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in EPR Properties by 8.6% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,017,610 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $75,904,000 after acquiring an additional 80,515 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in EPR Properties by 1.7% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 879,176 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $65,577,000 after acquiring an additional 15,028 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.09% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Peter C. Brown sold 2,578 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.11, for a total value of $203,945.58. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $622,279.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert J. Druten sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.26, for a total value of $219,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 31,237 shares in the company, valued at $2,288,422.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,459 shares of company stock valued at $570,820. Corporate insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

EPR has been the subject of a number of research reports. ValuEngine cut EPR Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on EPR Properties from $76.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James set a $84.00 price target on EPR Properties and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Bank of America cut EPR Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on EPR Properties to $83.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.71.

EPR traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $78.29. The company had a trading volume of 22,377 shares, compared to its average volume of 437,227. The company has a quick ratio of 5.32, a current ratio of 5.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The business has a 50-day moving average of $75.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.52. The company has a market cap of $6.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.84, a P/E/G ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 0.57. EPR Properties has a 1 year low of $62.75 and a 1 year high of $80.75.

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by ($0.52). The business had revenue of $175.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $168.46 million. EPR Properties had a return on equity of 9.81% and a net margin of 41.51%. The business’s revenue was down 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.87 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that EPR Properties will post 5.42 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $4.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 29th. EPR Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.77%.

EPR Properties is a specialty real estate investment trust (REIT) that invests in properties in select market segments which require unique industry knowledge, while offering the potential for stable and attractive returns. Our total investments exceed $6.7 billion and our primary investment segments are Entertainment, Recreation and Education.

