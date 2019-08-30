Voloridge Investment Management LLC Acquires New Holdings in Western Digital Corp (NASDAQ:WDC)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Western Digital Corp (NASDAQ:WDC) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 26,194 shares of the data storage provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,246,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new stake in Western Digital in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in Western Digital by 9,483.3% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 575 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. First Interstate Bank raised its stake in Western Digital by 159.2% in the first quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 578 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Western Digital in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in Western Digital by 66.1% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 746 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.21% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho raised their price objective on Western Digital from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Cleveland Research assumed coverage on Western Digital in a research note on Friday, June 7th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on Western Digital from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Goldman Sachs Group set a $54.00 price objective on Western Digital and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, July 21st. Finally, Cowen restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective (up from $40.00) on shares of Western Digital in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.71.

Shares of WDC stock traded up $1.98 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $57.06. 3,376,815 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,953,793. The company has a market cap of $15.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.52 and a beta of 1.87. The company’s 50 day moving average is $54.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.69. Western Digital Corp has a 1 year low of $33.83 and a 1 year high of $64.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The data storage provider reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.22. The business had revenue of $3.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.67 billion. Western Digital had a positive return on equity of 10.73% and a negative net margin of 4.55%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.61 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Western Digital Corp will post 1.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, October 4th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 3rd. Western Digital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.49%.

In related news, EVP Lori S. Sundberg sold 3,442 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.82, for a total value of $195,574.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 29,312 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,665,507.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions worldwide. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook PCs, security surveillance systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, IoT, industrial, and connected home applications; flash-based memory wafers; and embedded storage solutions and iNAND embedded flash products, such as multi-chip package solutions.

