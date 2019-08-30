Vodis Pharmaceuticals (CNSX:VP) Stock Price Up 23.1%

Vodis Pharmaceuticals Inc (CNSX:VP) shares rose 23.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $0.09 and last traded at $0.08, approximately 172,316 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 9,953% from the average daily volume of 1,714 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.07.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.07 and its 200-day moving average is $0.09.

Vodis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (CNSX:VP)

Vodis Pharmaceuticals Inc operates as an application stage company for producing medical marijuana. It operates in Canada and the United States. The company is based in Delta, Canada.

Further Reading: Dividend Achievers

Receive News & Ratings for Vodis Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vodis Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.