Vivid Coin (VIVID) Price Hits $0.0247 on Top Exchanges

Vivid Coin (CURRENCY:VIVID) traded down 5.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 30th. During the last week, Vivid Coin has traded up 22.6% against the U.S. dollar. Vivid Coin has a total market cap of $144,096.00 and approximately $40.00 worth of Vivid Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Vivid Coin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0247 or 0.00000257 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Vivid Coin alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002677 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010401 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $22.41 or 0.00232532 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $128.84 or 0.01336783 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0625 or 0.00000648 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000162 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00018857 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.80 or 0.00091292 BTC.

Atlantis Blue Digital Token (ABDT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00021584 BTC.

About Vivid Coin

Vivid Coin’s total supply is 6,038,152 coins and its circulating supply is 5,824,945 coins. Vivid Coin’s official Twitter account is @vividplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Vivid Coin is vividcoin.app/index.php/category/media . Vivid Coin’s official website is vividcoin.app

Buying and Selling Vivid Coin

Vivid Coin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vivid Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vivid Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Vivid Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Vivid Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Vivid Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.