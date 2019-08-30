Visa Inc (NYSE:V) Stock Position Reduced by Teza Capital Management LLC

Teza Capital Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 84.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,946 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 20,645 shares during the period. Teza Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $685,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in V. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Visa by 114.7% during the 2nd quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 161 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Personal Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of Visa during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Visa during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Hexavest Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Visa during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. 81.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Lloyd Carney sold 3,500 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.73, for a total transaction of $639,555.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $630,783.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Denise M. Morrison purchased 1,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $171.13 per share, with a total value of $171,130.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $551,551.99. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Visa from $200.00 to $203.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Visa from $183.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Guggenheim lifted their target price on Visa from $178.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut Visa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Saturday, June 15th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $202.00 target price on shares of Visa in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $195.46.

Shares of Visa stock traded down $0.81 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $180.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,622,561 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,387,887. The firm has a market capitalization of $359.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.12, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $178.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $164.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Visa Inc has a 1-year low of $121.60 and a 1-year high of $184.07.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The credit-card processor reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $5.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.70 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 41.04% and a net margin of 53.43%. Visa’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Visa Inc will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.69%.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

