Virginia National Bankshares (OTCMKTS:VABK) Stock Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $36.05

Virginia National Bankshares Corp (OTCMKTS:VABK)’s stock price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $36.05 and traded as high as $35.95. Virginia National Bankshares shares last traded at $35.95, with a volume of 200 shares changing hands.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $36.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.00.

In related news, Director William D. Jr. Dittmar acquired 4,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $38.25 per share, for a total transaction of $164,475.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Virginia National Bankshares Corporation operates as the holding company for Virginia National Bank that offers a range of commercial and retail banking services. The company operates through two segments, the Bank and VNB Wealth. It provides checking accounts, NOW accounts, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and other depository services.

