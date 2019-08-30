VINCI S A/ADR (OTCMKTS:VCISY) Reaches New 12-Month High at $27.38

VINCI S A/ADR (OTCMKTS:VCISY) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $27.38 and last traded at $27.30, with a volume of 13816 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $27.11.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $26.06 and a 200 day moving average of $24.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

About VINCI S A/ADR (OTCMKTS:VCISY)

VINCI SA engages in the concessions and contracting businesses worldwide. The company designs, finances, builds, and operates infrastructure and facilities comprising motorway, bridge and tunnel, airport, rail, and stadium facilities. It operates a motorway concession with a network of 4,443 kilometers in France; and 35 airports worldwide.

