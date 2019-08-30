VINchain (VIN) Market Capitalization Tops $2.43 Million

VINchain (CURRENCY:VIN) traded down 2.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on August 30th. VINchain has a market cap of $2.43 million and $164,287.00 worth of VINchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, VINchain has traded 8.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One VINchain coin can now be purchased for $0.0041 or 0.00000043 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002668 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010459 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.34 or 0.00233303 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $129.24 or 0.01349607 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0628 or 0.00000656 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000162 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00019328 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.86 or 0.00092467 BTC.

Atlantis Blue Digital Token (ABDT) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00021159 BTC.

VINchain Profile

VINchain was first traded on November 2nd, 2017. VINchain’s total supply is 840,108,901 coins and its circulating supply is 590,108,901 coins. VINchain’s official Twitter account is @VINChain_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for VINchain is vinchain.io . The official message board for VINchain is vinchain.io/blog

VINchain Coin Trading

VINchain can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDAX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VINchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade VINchain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase VINchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

