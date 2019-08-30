Vicus Capital Sells 3,374 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Vicus Capital lessened its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 17.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,690 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 3,374 shares during the period. Vicus Capital’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,952,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Guidant Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in Chevron by 63.9% during the 2nd quarter. Guidant Wealth Advisors now owns 259 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chevron in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Cordasco Financial Network boosted its stake in shares of Chevron by 55.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 379 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Next Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chevron in the 2nd quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Ashburton Jersey Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Chevron in the 2nd quarter worth $54,000. 66.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CVX shares. Independent Research set a $127.00 price target on Chevron and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Chevron in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $165.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Barclays started coverage on Chevron in a research note on Monday, August 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Chevron from $146.00 to $144.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $136.26.

In other news, EVP Joseph C. Geagea sold 10,000 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.97, for a total value of $1,229,700.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,382,551.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Chairman Michael K. Wirth sold 33,750 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.60, for a total value of $4,239,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 33,750 shares in the company, valued at $4,239,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 51,750 shares of company stock worth $6,448,700. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CVX traded up $0.23 on Friday, hitting $117.75. 160,542 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,306,533. The company has a market capitalization of $223.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $121.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $121.32. Chevron Co. has a 52-week low of $100.22 and a 52-week high of $127.60.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.53. The company had revenue of $38.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.14 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 9.58% and a net margin of 9.18%. Chevron’s quarterly revenue was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.78 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 6.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 19th will be issued a dividend of $1.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.04%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.70%.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

