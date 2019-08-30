Vicus Capital Reduces Stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Vicus Capital decreased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) by 16.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,404 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 477 shares during the period. Vicus Capital’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $852,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Weaver Consulting Group bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Farmers National Bank bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Belvedere Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000.

Get SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust alerts:

MDY traded up $0.55 on Friday, hitting $343.05. 82,336 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,067,548. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $348.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $348.62. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 12 month low of $284.45 and a 12 month high of $374.10.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

Read More: P/E Growth (PEG)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.