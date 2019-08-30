Vicus Capital Increases Holdings in iBonds Dec 2019 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDK)

Vicus Capital grew its holdings in iBonds Dec 2019 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDK) by 18.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,281 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,591 shares during the period. Vicus Capital owned about 0.06% of iBonds Dec 2019 Term Corporate ETF worth $405,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. HMS Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iBonds Dec 2019 Term Corporate ETF in the second quarter worth about $80,000. Coastal Capital Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iBonds Dec 2019 Term Corporate ETF in the second quarter worth about $129,000. Windsor Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iBonds Dec 2019 Term Corporate ETF in the second quarter worth about $262,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iBonds Dec 2019 Term Corporate ETF by 20.1% in the first quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 12,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after buying an additional 2,110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Archford Capital Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of iBonds Dec 2019 Term Corporate ETF by 43.9% in the first quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 21,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $540,000 after buying an additional 6,619 shares in the last quarter.

IBDK stock remained flat at $$24.86 during midday trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,885 shares, compared to its average volume of 163,453. iBonds Dec 2019 Term Corporate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.72 and a fifty-two week high of $24.92. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.84.

