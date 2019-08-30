Vicus Capital Has $973,000 Stock Position in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Vicus Capital lowered its position in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) by 7.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,049 shares of the company’s stock after selling 962 shares during the quarter. Vicus Capital’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $973,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in Tyson Foods by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 6,769,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,987,000 after acquiring an additional 387,480 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Tyson Foods by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,615,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,861,000 after acquiring an additional 25,628 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Tyson Foods by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,527,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,434,000 after acquiring an additional 278,988 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its position in Tyson Foods by 68.6% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,048,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,623,000 after acquiring an additional 1,240,164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AJO LP boosted its position in Tyson Foods by 25.4% during the 1st quarter. AJO LP now owns 2,983,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,127,000 after acquiring an additional 604,694 shares during the last quarter. 68.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Mary Oleksiuk sold 43,592 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.60, for a total value of $3,600,699.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Sally Grimes sold 57,774 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $4,910,790.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TSN traded up $1.69 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $93.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 59,363 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,000,417. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 52 week low of $49.77 and a 52 week high of $92.21. The company’s 50-day moving average is $84.69 and its 200-day moving average is $76.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market cap of $34.15 billion, a PE ratio of 15.09 and a beta of 0.50.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 15.92% and a net margin of 5.27%. The business had revenue of $10.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TSN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Tyson Foods in a research report on Monday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $83.00 price objective on Tyson Foods and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Tyson Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Piper Jaffray Companies increased their price objective on Tyson Foods from $72.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on Tyson Foods from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.86.

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully-cooked meats; and raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products.

