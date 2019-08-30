Vicus Capital Has $774,000 Stock Position in AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV)

Vicus Capital increased its stake in AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 24.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,647 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,118 shares during the quarter. Vicus Capital’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $774,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Weaver Consulting Group bought a new position in AbbVie in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Arbor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in AbbVie during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in AbbVie by 206.7% during the 2nd quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in AbbVie during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. lifted its holdings in AbbVie by 82.9% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. now owns 503 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. 70.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ABBV traded down $0.42 on Friday, hitting $65.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 145,836 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,099,617. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.69. AbbVie Inc has a 1 year low of $62.66 and a 1 year high of $97.83. The company has a market capitalization of $97.09 billion, a PE ratio of 8.33, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.96.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The company reported $2.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $8.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.09 billion. AbbVie had a negative return on equity of 182.70% and a net margin of 12.62%. The company’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.00 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc will post 8.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 15th were given a dividend of $1.07 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 12th. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.50%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.11%.

In other news, Director Roxanne S. Austin acquired 11,500 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $67.50 per share, for a total transaction of $776,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 52,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,517,695. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP William J. Chase acquired 30,400 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $67.30 per share, for a total transaction of $2,045,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 169,552 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,410,849.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 152,452 shares of company stock worth $10,128,541 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

ABBV has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on AbbVie in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $84.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet cut AbbVie from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday. Citigroup reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of AbbVie in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Leerink Swann raised AbbVie to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research raised AbbVie from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.05.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

