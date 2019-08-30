Vicus Capital Decreases Stake in American International Group Inc (NYSE:AIG)

Vicus Capital lowered its position in American International Group Inc (NYSE:AIG) by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,275 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 902 shares during the quarter. Vicus Capital’s holdings in American International Group were worth $334,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Clean Yield Group purchased a new position in American International Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of American International Group by 3,353.8% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 898 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 872 shares during the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new position in shares of American International Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of American International Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in shares of American International Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $58,000. 89.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get American International Group alerts:

In related news, CEO Seraina Macia sold 7,550 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.00, for a total value of $422,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 11,055 shares in the company, valued at $619,080. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

AIG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on American International Group from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Sunday, July 7th. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 target price on shares of American International Group in a report on Sunday, August 11th. William Blair raised American International Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. ValuEngine cut American International Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on American International Group to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.03.

American International Group stock traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $52.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,284,007 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,075,382. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.88 billion, a PE ratio of 44.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.19. American International Group Inc has a 1 year low of $36.16 and a 1 year high of $57.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $55.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.72.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The insurance provider reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $12.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.07 billion. American International Group had a positive return on equity of 2.97% and a negative net margin of 0.24%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.05 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that American International Group Inc will post 5.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 17th will be given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. American International Group’s payout ratio is 109.40%.

About American International Group

American International Group, Inc provides insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. The company's General Insurance segment offers general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products, as well as various risk-sharing and other customized structured programs; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, surety, crop, and marine insurance.

Featured Article: Cost of equity and a company’s balance sheet

Receive News & Ratings for American International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.