Vicus Capital Acquires 449 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Vicus Capital boosted its holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 14.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,575 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 449 shares during the quarter. Vicus Capital’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $487,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CAT. Probity Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Caterpillar by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. now owns 4,350 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $593,000 after acquiring an additional 557 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in Caterpillar by 3.4% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 13,110 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,787,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Caterpillar during the second quarter worth approximately $83,000. Drexel Morgan & Co. increased its stake in Caterpillar by 1.5% during the second quarter. Drexel Morgan & Co. now owns 13,267 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,808,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management increased its stake in Caterpillar by 168.4% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,758,506 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $375,956,000 after acquiring an additional 1,730,580 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

Shares of CAT traded up $1.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $119.14. 157,801 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,202,391. The stock has a market cap of $63.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.52. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $125.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $131.27. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12 month low of $111.75 and a 12 month high of $159.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.12 by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $14.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.47 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 11.26% and a return on equity of 43.35%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.97 EPS. Research analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 11.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Macquarie set a $115.00 price objective on Caterpillar and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Standpoint Research raised Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Stephens assumed coverage on Caterpillar in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Buckingham Research cut Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $162.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on Caterpillar from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $139.90.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

Further Reading: The role of implied volatility with call option volume

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT).

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.