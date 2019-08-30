Victrex (OTCMKTS:VTXPF) and ASAHI GLASS/ADR (OTCMKTS:ASGLY) Head to Head Survey

Victrex (OTCMKTS:VTXPF) and ASAHI GLASS/ADR (OTCMKTS:ASGLY) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

Get Victrex alerts:

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Victrex and ASAHI GLASS/ADR, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Victrex 0 0 0 0 N/A ASAHI GLASS/ADR 0 0 0 0 N/A

Dividends

ASAHI GLASS/ADR pays an annual dividend of $0.16 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.8%. Victrex does not pay a dividend.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

2.1% of Victrex shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.3% of ASAHI GLASS/ADR shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Victrex and ASAHI GLASS/ADR’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Victrex N/A N/A N/A ASAHI GLASS/ADR 6.13% 7.23% 4.06%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Victrex and ASAHI GLASS/ADR’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Victrex $359.46 million 5.47 N/A N/A N/A ASAHI GLASS/ADR $13.83 billion 0.46 $815.30 million N/A N/A

ASAHI GLASS/ADR has higher revenue and earnings than Victrex.

Volatility and Risk

Victrex has a beta of 1.97, meaning that its share price is 97% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ASAHI GLASS/ADR has a beta of 0.61, meaning that its share price is 39% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

ASAHI GLASS/ADR beats Victrex on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Victrex Company Profile

Victrex plc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polymers worldwide. The company offers VICTREX PEEK polymer materials; and biomaterial solutions for use in spine, ortho, dental, trauma, knee, cardiovascular, and orthopedic applications. It also offers specialist solutions for medical device manufacturers. It serves automotive, aerospace, energy, manufacturing and engineering, electronics, and medical markets. The company was incorporated in 1993 and is headquartered in Thornton Cleveleys, the United Kingdom.

ASAHI GLASS/ADR Company Profile

AGC Inc. manufactures and sells glass, electronics, chemicals, and ceramics worldwide. The company offers architectural glass products, including float glass, low-emissivity glass, double glazing glass for solar control/heat-insulation, safety glass, and decorative glass; and tempered and laminated automotive glass, as well as integrated glass antenna and privacy glass. It also provides glass substrates used for thin-film-transistor liquid crystal displays and OLEDs; electronic materials, such as CMOS/CCD blue filters, CMP slurries, synthetic quartz glasses, glass frits and pastes, and glass molded lenses; and applied glass materials comprising cover glass for electronic devices, thin glass for electronic devices, glass for light guide plates, and glass for photovoltaic devices. In addition, the company offers chemical products that include chlor-alkali and urethane products, which comprise vinyl chloride, vinyl chloride raw materials, caustic soda, and urethane materials; and fluorochemicals and specialty chemicals, including fluoropolymers/films, water and oil repellents, pharmaceutical and agrochemical, intermediates and active ingredients, and iodine-related products. Further, it provides refractory materials, fine ceramics, and sputtering targets; and logistics/engineering services. It has a strategic development agreement with Ubiquitous Energy. The company was formerly known as Asahi Glass Co., Ltd. and changed its name to AGC Inc. in July 2018. AGC Inc. was founded in 1907 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

Receive News & Ratings for Victrex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Victrex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.