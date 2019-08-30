Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Vermilion Energy Inc (NYSE:VET) (TSE:VET) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 2,040,993 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 332% from the previous session’s volume of 472,448 shares.The stock last traded at $14.74 and had previously closed at $13.93.

Several brokerages have weighed in on VET. Royal Bank of Canada cut Vermilion Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, July 18th. ValuEngine cut Vermilion Energy from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Vermilion Energy in a report on Monday, July 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Vermilion Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vermilion Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.00.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $17.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.45 and a beta of 1.11.

Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET) (TSE:VET) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.27). Vermilion Energy had a net margin of 18.66% and a return on equity of 11.59%. The business had revenue of $320.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $323.16 million. Equities analysts expect that Vermilion Energy Inc will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a $0.174 dividend. This is a positive change from Vermilion Energy’s previous monthly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $2.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.64%. Vermilion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 274.03%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Vermilion Energy by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 53,287 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,160,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Lincluden Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Vermilion Energy by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Lincluden Management Ltd. now owns 24,158 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $525,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Vermilion Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Vermilion Energy by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 266,204 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,575,000 after purchasing an additional 1,695 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vermilion Energy by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 17,313 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $428,000 after purchasing an additional 2,026 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.32% of the company’s stock.

Vermilion Energy Company Profile (NYSE:VET)

Vermilion Energy Inc acquires, explores, develops, and produces petroleum and natural gas in Canada, France, the Netherlands, Germany, Ireland, Australia, the United States, and Central and Eastern Europe. It owns 80% interest in 544,500 net acres of developed land and 87% interest in 439,800 net acres of undeveloped land, and 397 net producing natural gas wells and 3,346 net producing oil wells; and 96% interest in 248,900 net acres of developed land and 92% interest in 251,800 net acres of undeveloped land in the Aquitaine and Paris Basins, and 337 net producing oil wells and 2 net producing gas wells.

