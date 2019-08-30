Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Shares Bought by Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC

Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 1,154.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 129,499 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 119,177 shares during the period. Verizon Communications accounts for about 1.6% of Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $7,398,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VZ. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 64.8% during the fourth quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 15,572,858 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $765,872,000 after acquiring an additional 6,120,966 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 81.8% during the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 7,478,500 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $472,377,000 after acquiring an additional 3,366,000 shares during the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter worth approximately $126,518,000. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 5,955.3% during the second quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 2,311,230 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $231,123,000 after acquiring an additional 2,273,061 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 57,437,652 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $3,229,145,000 after acquiring an additional 2,195,292 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on VZ shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Citigroup lowered shares of Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $57.70 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.22.

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,349 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.15, for a total transaction of $78,444.35. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,379 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,475,788.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders have sold a total of 4,047 shares of company stock worth $230,288 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:VZ traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $58.12. The stock had a trading volume of 228,394 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,422,914. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.21. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12-month low of $52.28 and a 12-month high of $61.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The stock has a market cap of $240.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.53.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The cell phone carrier reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $32.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.42 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 12.08% and a return on equity of 34.91%. Verizon Communications’s quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th were given a dividend of $0.6025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 9th. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.15%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is currently 51.17%.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

