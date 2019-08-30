Verity Asset Management Inc. Reduces Position in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

Verity Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,468 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,421 shares during the period. Verity Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF were worth $830,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Destination Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 793.8% during the first quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 1,296 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,151 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. boosted its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 61.3% during the first quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 1,947 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 740 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Avestar Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:GDX traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $29.73. 1,948,018 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 47,550,555. VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF has a 1 year low of $17.28 and a 1 year high of $30.81. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $28.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.86.

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

