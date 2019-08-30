Verity Asset Management Inc. Raises Position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Verity Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,350 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 514 shares during the period. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF makes up approximately 1.0% of Verity Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Verity Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $1,232,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 255,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,283,000 after purchasing an additional 3,478 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 102,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,326,000 after purchasing an additional 5,746 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $567,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Intl Fcstone Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Intl Fcstone Inc. now owns 5,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC now owns 793,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,168,000 after purchasing an additional 65,639 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF stock traded up $0.12 during trading on Friday, hitting $50.43. 34,077 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,268,927. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $51.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.85. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a 12-month low of $45.59 and a 12-month high of $55.10.

