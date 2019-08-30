Verity Asset Management Inc. Purchases 772 Shares of Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Verity Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 30.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,278 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 772 shares during the quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $604,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. increased its holdings in Amgen by 3.8% during the second quarter. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. now owns 6,056 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,116,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC boosted its position in Amgen by 6.9% during the second quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 3,188 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $587,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its position in Amgen by 8.8% during the second quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 29,517 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,439,000 after purchasing an additional 2,399 shares during the period. FineMark National Bank & Trust boosted its position in Amgen by 5.4% during the second quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 41,049 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $7,565,000 after purchasing an additional 2,112 shares during the period. Finally, Miramar Capital LLC boosted its position in Amgen by 15.5% during the second quarter. Miramar Capital LLC now owns 22,002 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,831,000 after purchasing an additional 2,952 shares during the period. 78.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Amgen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Amgen from $192.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Amgen from $211.00 to $207.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $220.00 target price (up previously from $202.00) on shares of Amgen in a research report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies raised their price objective on shares of Amgen from $210.00 to $218.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $216.83.

In related news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.04, for a total value of $77,792.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,336 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,990,141.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.68, for a total transaction of $351,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,219 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,849,353.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,425 shares of company stock worth $804,312. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMGN stock traded up $1.35 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $208.33. 1,316,203 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,142,065. The company has a market capitalization of $123.83 billion, a PE ratio of 14.47, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.19. Amgen, Inc. has a 12-month low of $166.30 and a 12-month high of $211.90. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $188.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $183.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The medical research company reported $3.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.58 by $0.39. Amgen had a net margin of 33.78% and a return on equity of 76.17%. The firm had revenue of $5.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.67 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.83 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Amgen, Inc. will post 14.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.45 per share. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 14th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.28%.

Amgen Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

