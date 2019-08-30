Verity Asset Management Inc. Has $476,000 Stock Holdings in M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC)

Verity Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) by 28.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 14,524 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 3,202 shares during the period. Verity Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in M.D.C. were worth $476,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of M.D.C. in the first quarter valued at $56,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of M.D.C. in the 2nd quarter worth about $90,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC grew its position in M.D.C. by 2,807.7% during the 1st quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 5,641 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 5,447 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in M.D.C. during the 1st quarter valued at about $212,000. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC grew its position in M.D.C. by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 7,996 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.49% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Paris G. Reece III sold 25,030 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.55, for a total value of $914,846.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,697 shares in the company, valued at approximately $171,675.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director David Siegel sold 23,523 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.83, for a total transaction of $866,352.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 45,273 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,667,404.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 129,395 shares of company stock worth $4,489,607. Insiders own 26.30% of the company’s stock.

MDC stock traded up $1.47 during trading on Friday, hitting $38.79. 53,252 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 349,734. M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.14 and a 1 year high of $37.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $36.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.45. The stock has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 9.12 and a quick ratio of 2.19.

M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The construction company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $732.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $727.20 million. M.D.C. had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 13.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.03 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. will post 3.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 7th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 6th. M.D.C.’s payout ratio is presently 32.70%.

Several brokerages recently commented on MDC. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of M.D.C. from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of M.D.C. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of M.D.C. from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of M.D.C. from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.80.

M.DC Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the homebuilding and financial service businesses. Its homebuilding operations include purchasing finished lots or developing lots for the construction and sale primarily of single-family detached homes to first-time and first-time move-up homebuyers under the Richmond American Homes name.

