Verity Asset Management Inc. Has $431,000 Stake in G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII)

Verity Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII) by 18.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,635 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,271 shares during the quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in G-III Apparel Group were worth $431,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GIII. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in G-III Apparel Group by 169.0% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 188,808 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $5,555,000 after purchasing an additional 118,610 shares during the period. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 15.4% during the second quarter. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,169 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 1,492 shares during the period. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 41.2% during the second quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 383,839 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $11,293,000 after buying an additional 112,033 shares in the last quarter. Price Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of G-III Apparel Group during the second quarter valued at $113,000. Finally, Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. grew its stake in G-III Apparel Group by 2.1% in the second quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. now owns 100,401 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,954,000 after purchasing an additional 2,050 shares in the last quarter.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of G-III Apparel Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $22.00 target price on shares of G-III Apparel Group and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $47.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 19th. BidaskClub cut shares of G-III Apparel Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of G-III Apparel Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. G-III Apparel Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.40.

Shares of G-III Apparel Group stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $20.56. The stock had a trading volume of 322,306 shares, compared to its average volume of 677,155. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $963.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. has a 1 year low of $19.42 and a 1 year high of $50.83.

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 5th. The textile maker reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.03. G-III Apparel Group had a return on equity of 12.59% and a net margin of 4.53%. The business had revenue of $633.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $650.03 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.22 earnings per share. G-III Apparel Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. will post 3.26 EPS for the current year.

In other G-III Apparel Group news, CEO Morris Goldfarb purchased 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $26.47 per share, with a total value of $1,058,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,250,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,040,285.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets women's and men's apparel in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale Operations and Retail Operations. Its products include outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women's suits, and women's performance wear; and women's handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage.

