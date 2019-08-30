Verity Asset Management Inc. Has $2.14 Million Stock Holdings in Southern Co (NYSE:SO)

Verity Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in Southern Co (NYSE:SO) by 22.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 38,679 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 11,383 shares during the quarter. Southern makes up 1.8% of Verity Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Verity Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Southern were worth $2,138,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SO. Thor Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Southern in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Southern in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Lee Financial Co raised its holdings in shares of Southern by 144.4% in the first quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 550 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Atlantic Trust LLC bought a new position in shares of Southern in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Southern by 200.0% in the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 57.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Southern stock traded down $0.03 on Friday, reaching $58.09. 344,936 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,569,162. Southern Co has a one year low of $42.50 and a one year high of $58.84. The company has a market capitalization of $60.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.91, a PEG ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The company has a 50-day moving average of $56.84 and a 200 day moving average of $53.77.

Southern (NYSE:SO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.08. Southern had a return on equity of 10.04% and a net margin of 20.18%. The company had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Southern Co will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Monday, August 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. Southern’s payout ratio is presently 80.78%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SO. Zacks Investment Research cut Southern from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Evercore ISI raised Southern from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $57.00 price target on shares of Southern in a report on Wednesday, June 19th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Southern from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Southern from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.10.

In related news, EVP James Y. Kerr II sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.16, for a total transaction of $1,454,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 67,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,934,814.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark A. Crosswhite sold 267,442 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.42, for a total value of $14,554,193.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 125,727 shares in the company, valued at $6,842,063.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 765,761 shares of company stock worth $42,205,297 over the last three months. 0.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Southern Profile

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy facilities and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

