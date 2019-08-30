Verity Asset Management Inc. Has $1.55 Million Stock Holdings in ELEMENTS Linked to the Rogers International Commodity Index – Agri Tot Return (NYSEARCA:RJA)

Verity Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in ELEMENTS Linked to the Rogers International Commodity Index – Agri Tot Return (NYSEARCA:RJA) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 278,680 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,742 shares during the quarter. ELEMENTS Linked to the Rogers International Commodity Index – Agri Tot Return makes up about 1.3% of Verity Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Verity Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in ELEMENTS Linked to the Rogers International Commodity Index – Agri Tot Return were worth $1,549,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Shares of RJA traded down $0.02 on Friday, hitting $5.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,739 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,101. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.45. ELEMENTS Linked to the Rogers International Commodity Index – Agri Tot Return has a fifty-two week low of $5.01 and a fifty-two week high of $5.95.

