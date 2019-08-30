Verity Asset Management Inc. Buys 686 Shares of Seattle Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN)

Verity Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Seattle Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,439 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 686 shares during the quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Seattle Genetics were worth $515,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Seattle Genetics by 117.0% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 14,651 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,014,000 after purchasing an additional 7,900 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Seattle Genetics by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 17,149 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,187,000 after purchasing an additional 1,411 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Seattle Genetics by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 538,630 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $37,279,000 after buying an additional 42,256 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Seattle Genetics by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 421,121 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,341,000 after buying an additional 9,538 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Seattle Genetics by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 4,864 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $337,000 after buying an additional 764 shares during the period. 98.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Seattle Genetics stock traded down $0.56 on Friday, reaching $72.52. 9,280 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 669,246. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $74.61 and its 200-day moving average is $71.61. Seattle Genetics, Inc. has a one year low of $50.71 and a one year high of $84.37. The firm has a market cap of $12.09 billion, a PE ratio of -43.90 and a beta of 2.04.

Seattle Genetics (NASDAQ:SGEN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 16th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $218.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $189.76 million. Seattle Genetics had a negative return on equity of 17.16% and a negative net margin of 36.94%. Seattle Genetics’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Seattle Genetics, Inc. will post -1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Seattle Genetics news, CFO Todd E. Simpson sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $1,000,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Roger D. Dansey sold 5,416 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.60, for a total transaction of $371,537.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 90,793 shares of company stock valued at $6,603,238. 33.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SGEN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Seattle Genetics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on shares of Seattle Genetics in a report on Thursday, July 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $79.00 target price for the company. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Seattle Genetics in a report on Friday, July 19th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Seattle Genetics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Seattle Genetics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.36.

Seattle Genetics, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company markets ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas.

