Verity Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Verity Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 9.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,053 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 1,553 shares during the quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $782,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PFE. Weybosset Research & Management LLC raised its position in shares of Pfizer by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Weybosset Research & Management LLC now owns 12,847 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $557,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Cottage Street Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Pfizer by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 6,677 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. raised its position in shares of Pfizer by 33.2% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. now owns 1,031 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period. Intl Fcstone Inc. grew its stake in Pfizer by 2.4% during the second quarter. Intl Fcstone Inc. now owns 11,140 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $483,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lee Financial Co grew its stake in Pfizer by 6.2% during the second quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 4,569 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $198,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.58% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Frank A. Damelio sold 153,184 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.09, for a total transaction of $6,753,882.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 489,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,588,536.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Scott Gottlieb purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $34.72 per share, with a total value of $104,160.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $104,160. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:PFE traded up $0.15 on Friday, reaching $35.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 543,354 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,017,200. Pfizer Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.97 and a 52-week high of $46.47. The company has a market cap of $189.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.84, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.47.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.05. Pfizer had a net margin of 23.58% and a return on equity of 28.10%. The business had revenue of $13.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.43 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.06%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.00%.

PFE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $46.00 target price on shares of Pfizer and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. DZ Bank raised shares of Pfizer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $43.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.88.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

