Veritas Asset Management LLP Increases Position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Veritas Asset Management LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,382,925 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 267,138 shares during the period. Facebook accounts for about 7.2% of Veritas Asset Management LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Veritas Asset Management LLP owned 0.15% of Facebook worth $845,905,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FB. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 13,908.0% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 70,768,412 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $540,000 after purchasing an additional 70,263,213 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 12.4% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 15,973,272 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,082,841,000 after purchasing an additional 1,758,154 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 1.0% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 15,946,951 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,077,761,000 after purchasing an additional 151,810 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 1.1% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 9,604,448 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,853,658,000 after purchasing an additional 101,003 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 16.8% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 8,783,577 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,464,134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,266,152 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on FB shares. JMP Securities increased their price target on Facebook from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price target on Facebook from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Raymond James increased their price target on Facebook from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Facebook from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a $228.00 price target on Facebook and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and forty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $220.92.

NASDAQ:FB traded down $1.65 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $183.92. 5,015,436 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,972,600. The firm has a market cap of $517.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.99. Facebook, Inc. has a 52 week low of $123.02 and a 52 week high of $208.66. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $191.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $181.29. The company has a quick ratio of 4.47, a current ratio of 4.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The social networking company reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $16.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.49 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 20.09% and a net margin of 27.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.74 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 8.03 EPS for the current year.

In other Facebook news, CRO David B. Fischer sold 5,501 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.84, for a total transaction of $1,082,816.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Sheryl Sandberg sold 55,000 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.82, for a total value of $9,670,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,548,805 shares of company stock valued at $286,181,233. Corporate insiders own 14.53% of the company’s stock.

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

