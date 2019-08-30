Veritas Asset Management LLP Has $516.88 Million Stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Veritas Asset Management LLP grew its holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 0.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,581,888 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,000 shares during the period. Philip Morris International comprises 4.4% of Veritas Asset Management LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Veritas Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $516,876,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PM. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 39.3% during the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 194,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,252,000 after buying an additional 54,796 shares during the last quarter. Capital Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the 1st quarter valued at about $234,000. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 558,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,838,000 after purchasing an additional 57,445 shares in the last quarter. Keystone Financial Group lifted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 16,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,460,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 84,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,675,000 after purchasing an additional 961 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.33% of the company’s stock.

PM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Philip Morris International from $94.00 to $86.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 12th. Barclays upgraded Philip Morris International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $82.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $102.00 price objective on Philip Morris International and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Societe Generale upgraded Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Philip Morris International from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $81.00 to $94.00 in a report on Friday, May 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.77.

NYSE PM traded down $0.85 during trading on Friday, hitting $71.87. The stock had a trading volume of 3,634,566 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,846,684. The company has a market capitalization of $111.55 billion, a PE ratio of 14.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $83.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.72. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12 month low of $64.67 and a 12 month high of $92.74.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $7.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.42 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 80.96% and a net margin of 10.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.41 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.22 EPS for the current year.

In other Philip Morris International news, insider Mario Masseroli sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.42, for a total value of $96,162.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Philip Morris International Profile

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, and smoke-free products and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

