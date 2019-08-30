Verisign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) Stake Increased by Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Verisign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) by 23.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 18,755 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,615 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Verisign were worth $3,923,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Verisign in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Verisign by 208.2% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 151 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Verisign by 82.4% during the 1st quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 155 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Verisign by 102.9% during the 2nd quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 138 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in shares of Verisign by 98.9% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 181 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.11% of the company’s stock.

VRSN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Verisign from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. ValuEngine lowered Verisign from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Verisign currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $204.75.

In other Verisign news, Director Timothy Tomlinson sold 575 shares of Verisign stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.50, for a total transaction of $122,762.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 34,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,312,588.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

VRSN traded down $1.25 during trading on Friday, hitting $204.71. 2,244 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 524,764. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.19 and a beta of 1.06. Verisign, Inc. has a 1-year low of $131.28 and a 1-year high of $221.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $210.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $196.58.

Verisign (NASDAQ:VRSN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $306.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $306.57 million. Verisign had a negative return on equity of 43.63% and a net margin of 51.38%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.18 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Verisign, Inc. will post 4.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

VeriSign, Inc provides domain name registry services and Internet infrastructure in the United States and internationally. The company offers registry services that operate the authoritative directory of and/or the back-end systems for .com, .net, .cc, .tv, .gov, .jobs, .edu, .name, and other domain names.

