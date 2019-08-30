Vereit (NYSE:VER) Hits New 52-Week High at $9.78

Vereit Inc (NYSE:VER) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $9.78 and last traded at $9.78, with a volume of 53548 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.66.

Several research firms have issued reports on VER. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Vereit in a research note on Monday, August 5th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vereit from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Vereit from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. ValuEngine cut shares of Vereit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $9.00 target price on shares of Vereit and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vereit presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.58.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.74. The stock has a market cap of $9.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Vereit (NYSE:VER) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $312.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $314.95 million. Vereit had a net margin of 24.69% and a return on equity of 4.23%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Vereit Inc will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a $0.138 dividend. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. Vereit’s payout ratio is 76.39%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new stake in Vereit during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Vereit during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Vereit by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,306,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,800,000 after buying an additional 328,088 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in Vereit by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 403,021 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,627,000 after buying an additional 22,318 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vereit by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 80,543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $726,000 after buying an additional 4,868 shares during the period. 89.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VEREIT is a full-service real estate operating company which owns and manages one of the largest portfolios of single-tenant commercial properties in the U.S. The Company has total real estate investments of $15.6 billion including approximately 4,000 properties and 94.7 million square feet. VEREIT's business model provides equity capital to creditworthy corporations in return for long-term leases on their properties.

