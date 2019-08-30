Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The technology company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.03, Morningstar.com reports. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 29.72% and a return on equity of 18.87%. The company had revenue of $266.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $259.35 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. Veeva Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. Veeva Systems updated its Q3 guidance to $0.54-0.55 EPS and its FY20 guidance to $2.11-2.13 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:VEEV opened at $168.62 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $164.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $145.39. Veeva Systems has a twelve month low of $79.26 and a twelve month high of $176.90. The company has a quick ratio of 3.73, a current ratio of 3.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.06 billion, a PE ratio of 135.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.25 and a beta of 1.39.

Several analysts recently commented on VEEV shares. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Guggenheim raised their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $154.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Stephens raised their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $155.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $153.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $167.06.

In other news, CMO Eleni Nitsa Zuppas sold 235 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.47, for a total value of $38,415.45. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 12,733 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,081,463.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CAO Michele O’connor sold 833 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.69, for a total transaction of $131,355.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 833 shares in the company, valued at approximately $131,355.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 78,839 shares of company stock worth $12,607,413 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 14.38% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,120,296 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,964,821,000 after purchasing an additional 156,746 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Veeva Systems by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,770,784 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,421,833,000 after acquiring an additional 1,231,904 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in Veeva Systems by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,269,463 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $795,344,000 after acquiring an additional 342,948 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Veeva Systems by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,704,172 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $594,557,000 after acquiring an additional 488,681 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Veeva Systems by 41.0% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,958,283 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $311,054,000 after acquiring an additional 569,097 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.99% of the company’s stock.

About Veeva Systems

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of multichannel customer relationship management applications, data solutions, and master data management solutions; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including medical, sales, and marketing, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

