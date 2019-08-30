Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. Increases Position in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) by 16.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 181,070 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,495 shares during the quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. owned about 0.10% of Moody’s worth $35,365,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 203.6% during the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 167 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Moody’s during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Moody’s during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Moody’s during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Ibex Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Moody’s during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.79% of the company’s stock.

MCO traded down $1.74 during trading on Friday, hitting $214.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 323,349 shares, compared to its average volume of 796,211. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.04. Moody’s Co. has a one year low of $129.26 and a one year high of $220.68. The firm has a market cap of $40.35 billion, a PE ratio of 29.04 and a beta of 1.26. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $208.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $190.96.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The business services provider reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.09. Moody’s had a net margin of 27.66% and a return on equity of 266.42%. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.04 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Moody’s Co. will post 8.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 19th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. Moody’s’s payout ratio is presently 27.06%.

In other Moody’s news, insider Mark Almeida sold 27,236 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.06, for a total value of $5,639,486.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Raymond W. Mcdaniel sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.46, for a total transaction of $1,488,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 212,794 shares in the company, valued at $42,231,097.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 101,379 shares of company stock worth $19,615,656 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on MCO shares. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Moody’s in a report on Sunday, August 4th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Moody’s from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $150.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Moody’s to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $214.00 to $228.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $200.27.

Moody's Corporation provides credit ratings; and credit, capital markets, and economic research, data, and analytical tools worldwide. It operates through two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings on various debt obligations and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities, and commercial paper programs.

