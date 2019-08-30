Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. Has $46.47 Million Position in Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS)

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. cut its stake in shares of Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) by 7.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 262,650 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 21,100 shares during the quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. owned approximately 1.07% of Littelfuse worth $46,466,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LFUS. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Littelfuse by 1.2% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 17,946 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,175,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Littelfuse by 2,509.0% during the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 70,966 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,555,000 after buying an additional 68,246 shares during the period. Summit Creek Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Littelfuse by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 72,735 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,868,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in Littelfuse by 20.7% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 5,132 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $908,000 after purchasing an additional 879 shares during the period. Finally, GYL Financial Synergies LLC bought a new position in Littelfuse in the 1st quarter worth $1,583,000. 98.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Littelfuse alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Littelfuse from $215.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Barrington Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Littelfuse in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. BidaskClub raised Littelfuse from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Robert W. Baird cut Littelfuse from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $193.00 to $171.00 in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Littelfuse from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $207.33.

Shares of Littelfuse stock traded down $0.39 during trading on Friday, reaching $155.83. 76,869 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 229,739. The company has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $165.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $178.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 3.90 and a quick ratio of 2.95. Littelfuse, Inc. has a 52-week low of $149.80 and a 52-week high of $228.94.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The technology company reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.91. The firm had revenue of $397.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $397.98 million. Littelfuse had a return on equity of 13.82% and a net margin of 10.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.68 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Littelfuse, Inc. will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 21st. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. This is a positive change from Littelfuse’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Littelfuse’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.34%.

Littelfuse Profile

Littelfuse, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells circuit protection, power control, and sensing products worldwide. The company's Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, magnetic sensing products, and gas discharge tubes; and discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, silicon carbide, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors, and silicon carbide diodes, as well as insulated gate bipolar transistors.

See Also: Portfolio Manager

Receive News & Ratings for Littelfuse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Littelfuse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.