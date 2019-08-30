Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. Has $134.12 Million Position in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its stake in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) by 26.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,248,870 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 263,790 shares during the quarter. Dollar Tree comprises about 1.8% of Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. owned about 0.53% of Dollar Tree worth $134,116,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DLTR. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 127.8% during the second quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 100,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,744,000 after buying an additional 56,127 shares during the period. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 37.8% during the second quarter. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. now owns 6,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $685,000 after buying an additional 1,752 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Dollar Tree during the second quarter worth about $3,815,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dollar Tree during the second quarter worth about $193,000. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dollar Tree during the second quarter worth about $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Dollar Tree alerts:

DLTR has been the subject of several recent research reports. BidaskClub raised Dollar Tree from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Dollar Tree from $101.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 3rd. TheStreet lowered Dollar Tree from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Dollar Tree from $105.00 to $102.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Dollar Tree from $122.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.93.

NASDAQ:DLTR traded up $3.59 on Friday, hitting $101.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,773,790 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,458,173. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $100.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $102.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.52. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a one year low of $78.78 and a one year high of $113.38.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $5.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.72 billion. Dollar Tree had a negative net margin of 6.43% and a positive return on equity of 19.13%. Dollar Tree’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.15 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 5.26 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Joshua R. Jewett sold 3,632 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.67, for a total transaction of $369,265.44. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,262 shares in the company, valued at $636,657.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kevin S. Wampler sold 20,470 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.83, for a total value of $2,248,220.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 128,571 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,120,952.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 75,789 shares of company stock worth $8,203,018 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

About Dollar Tree

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates through two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $1.00. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and beauty care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Valentine's Day, Easter, Halloween, and Christmas merchandise.

Featured Story: Hedge Funds – How They Work For Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar Tree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar Tree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.