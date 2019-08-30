Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. Grows Position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 382,875 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,640 shares during the period. Ecolab comprises about 1.0% of Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. owned approximately 0.13% of Ecolab worth $75,594,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Ecolab by 2.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,078,831 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,015,097,000 after acquiring an additional 437,110 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Ecolab by 0.7% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,199,716 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $564,878,000 after acquiring an additional 22,023 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Ecolab by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,070,398 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $451,565,000 after acquiring an additional 281,532 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Ecolab by 1.1% during the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,926,302 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $516,609,000 after acquiring an additional 31,033 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Ecolab by 0.8% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,993,368 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $393,570,000 after acquiring an additional 16,768 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ECL stock traded down $0.86 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $206.14. The stock had a trading volume of 44,872 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,074,904. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $201.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $186.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Ecolab Inc. has a one year low of $135.77 and a one year high of $209.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.25, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.84.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.01. Ecolab had a return on equity of 19.81% and a net margin of 10.12%. The company had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 17th will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.05%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Ecolab from $140.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Ecolab from $180.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Nomura raised their price target on Ecolab from $208.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Credit Suisse Group set a $181.00 price target on Ecolab and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Ecolab from $190.00 to $206.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Ecolab presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $192.00.

In other Ecolab news, EVP Alex N. Blanco sold 51,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.07, for a total transaction of $10,437,798.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 59,425 shares in the company, valued at $12,067,434.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Larry L. Berger sold 12,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.53, for a total value of $2,375,478.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 42,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,924,292.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 87,755 shares of company stock valued at $17,513,202 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.52% of the company’s stock.

Ecolab Profile

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and energy technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional, Global Energy, and Other segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions primarily to industrial customers within the manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, primary metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, pharmaceutical, and commercial laundry.

