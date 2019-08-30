Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. Acquires 29,780 Shares of Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA)

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 339,628 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,780 shares during the period. Mastercard makes up approximately 1.2% of Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $89,842,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MA. DeDora Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. now owns 4,850 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,283,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 146.1% in the 1st quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 3,957 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $930,000 after buying an additional 2,349 shares during the last quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 140,223 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $37,093,000 after buying an additional 4,762 shares during the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 61,819 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $16,353,000 after buying an additional 755 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brightworth boosted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter. Brightworth now owns 3,852 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,019,000 after buying an additional 599 shares during the last quarter. 74.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Mastercard alerts:

MA stock traded down $1.30 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $280.08. 1,122,793 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,755,117. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $275.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $251.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.49. Mastercard Inc has a 52 week low of $171.89 and a 52 week high of $283.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $280.67 billion, a PE ratio of 43.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.08.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.07. Mastercard had a net margin of 42.71% and a return on equity of 135.02%. The business had revenue of $4.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.66 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Mastercard Inc will post 7.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 9th were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 8th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.47%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 20.34%.

In other Mastercard news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 15,890 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.06, for a total transaction of $4,323,033.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 112,030,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,479,075,506.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director David R. Carlucci sold 3,974 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.51, for a total transaction of $1,043,214.74. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 54,438 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,290,519.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 201,511 shares of company stock worth $54,471,508 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MA. Raymond James boosted their target price on Mastercard from $300.00 to $308.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Argus upped their price objective on Mastercard to $320.00 and gave the company an “average” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Bank of America upped their price objective on Mastercard from $255.00 to $267.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Mastercard from $300.00 to $312.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on Mastercard from $230.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $291.80.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

Read More: What is the G-20?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA).

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.