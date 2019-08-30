Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOO) Shares Bought by Sun Life Financial INC

Sun Life Financial INC raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOO) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,618 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF accounts for about 0.5% of Sun Life Financial INC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Sun Life Financial INC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF were worth $1,803,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VIOO. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $221,000. First National Bank of Omaha raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 3.8% during the first quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 2,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $5,823,000. Savant Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 15.0% during the first quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 25,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,575,000 after acquiring an additional 3,323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $991,000.

Shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF stock traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $137.98. 204 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 53,706. Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $118.07 and a fifty-two week high of $164.80. The business has a 50-day moving average of $140.20 and a 200 day moving average of $141.41.

