Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Bought by Roosevelt Investment Group Inc.

Roosevelt Investment Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,635 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,517 shares during the period. Roosevelt Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $5,285,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VOO. Sawtooth Solutions LLC boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 116.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 1,002,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,821,000 after purchasing an additional 539,623 shares during the period. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3,197.8% during the 1st quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc now owns 539,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,407,000 after purchasing an additional 523,254 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 110.1% during the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 981,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,146,000 after purchasing an additional 514,184 shares during the period. Sepio Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth $95,480,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,085,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,098,559,000 after purchasing an additional 340,157 shares during the period.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $268.75. 1,881,124 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,941,614. The company’s 50-day moving average is $269.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $264.33. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $214.83 and a 52-week high of $277.55.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

