Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Shares Purchased by Prudential Financial Inc.

Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 0.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,837,755 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,065 shares during the period. Vanguard Real Estate ETF accounts for about 0.7% of Prudential Financial Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Prudential Financial Inc. owned about 1.25% of Vanguard Real Estate ETF worth $422,820,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 368.9% during the second quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 286 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Lee Financial Co acquired a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the first quarter worth $26,000. Armor Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 442.0% during the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 374 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the period. Finally, Mackey Komara & Dankovich LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the second quarter valued at $43,000.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $92.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 167,406 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,782,799. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $89.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $87.60. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12 month low of $71.08 and a 12 month high of $92.55.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

