Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Shares Purchased by Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC

Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 4.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,223 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $256,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Providence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 150.0% in the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 104.5% during the second quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Canton Hathaway LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 73.8% during the second quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Finally, Price Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000.

NYSEARCA:VIG traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $118.61. The company had a trading volume of 315,643 shares, compared to its average volume of 925,108. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $117.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $112.74. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a one year low of $91.68 and a one year high of $119.66.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

