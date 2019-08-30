Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC Trims Holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 7.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,558 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 900 shares during the period. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $453,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SOL Capital Management CO increased its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 47,850 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,054,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors increased its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 14,555 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $625,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the period. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank increased its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank now owns 7,938 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $341,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,927 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. Finally, Edgehill Endowment Partners LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Edgehill Endowment Partners LLC now owns 37,037 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,582,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the period.

EEM traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $40.05. 1,552,434 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 68,392,781. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $37.58 and a 12-month high of $44.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $40.99 and a 200 day moving average of $42.15.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

