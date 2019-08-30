Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC Sells 1,617 Shares of Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC)

Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC cut its position in Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,682 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,617 shares during the quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $368,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAC. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America during the fourth quarter worth $555,000. Donaldson Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Bank of America by 2.6% during the first quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 19,766 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $545,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in shares of Bank of America by 3.5% during the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 127,801 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,526,000 after purchasing an additional 4,269 shares in the last quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Bank of America by 30.0% during the first quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. now owns 12,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 2,830 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY lifted its position in shares of Bank of America by 18.1% during the first quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 78,774 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,173,000 after purchasing an additional 12,101 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank of America alerts:

A number of research firms have recently commented on BAC. Morgan Stanley set a $31.00 target price on shares of Bank of America and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Bank of America from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, June 17th. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Bank of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Bank of America from $30.50 to $29.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.75.

BAC stock traded up $0.14 during trading on Friday, hitting $27.47. 1,073,537 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 63,873,768. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Bank of America Corp has a 52 week low of $22.66 and a 52 week high of $31.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $28.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $246.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.54.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04. Bank of America had a net margin of 25.52% and a return on equity of 11.95%. The firm had revenue of $23.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Bank of America Corp will post 2.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This is a positive change from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 5th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is presently 22.99%.

Bank of America declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, June 27th that permits the company to buyback $30.90 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 11.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Bank of America news, major shareholder Of America Corp /De/ Bank sold 5,370 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.78, for a total transaction of $63,258.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

Recommended Story: What is the significance of a dead cat bounce?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.