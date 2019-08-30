Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC Purchases 2,522 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 29.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,207 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,522 shares during the quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $638,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meridian Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC now owns 10,181 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $555,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,537 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $351,000 after acquiring an additional 578 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,099,788 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $59,070,000 after acquiring an additional 77,283 shares during the last quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 119.3% in the 1st quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 14,265 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $766,000 after acquiring an additional 7,761 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brightworth boosted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Brightworth now owns 4,979 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.71% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Macquarie downgraded shares of Oracle from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $56.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Oracle from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. KeyCorp reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Oracle from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, Cowen started coverage on shares of Oracle in a report on Friday, August 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.14.

NYSE:ORCL traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $52.07. 1,965,094 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,775,877. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $55.56 and its 200-day moving average is $54.36. The firm has a market cap of $174.76 billion, a PE ratio of 16.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.15. Oracle Co. has a twelve month low of $42.40 and a twelve month high of $60.50.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 19th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $11.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.93 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 28.06% and a return on equity of 40.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.99 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 17th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 16th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.38%.

In other news, Director Michael J. Boskin sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.65, for a total value of $8,497,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 134,796 shares in the company, valued at $7,636,193.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Dorian Daley sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.92, for a total transaction of $5,692,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 177,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,127,149.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,352,500 shares of company stock valued at $76,708,925 over the last 90 days. 32.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure solutions for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. The company provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

