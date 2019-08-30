Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) by 48.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,421 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,788 shares during the period. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $578,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SCHO. Clarus Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 60.4% during the 1st quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 746 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 36.7% during the 2nd quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. now owns 752 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHO traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $50.73. 22,501 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,003,221. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $50.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.27. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 12 month low of $49.42 and a 12 month high of $50.77.

