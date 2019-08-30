Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD)

Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD) by 48.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 6,557 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,154 shares during the period. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $525,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PLD. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Prologis by 105.3% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 388 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. Thor Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Prologis in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Hexavest Inc. bought a new stake in Prologis in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Rational Advisors LLC grew its position in Prologis by 61.8% in the 1st quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 618 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in Prologis by 1,772.2% in the 2nd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 674 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on shares of Prologis from $81.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on shares of Prologis from $74.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Prologis in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Prologis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Prologis from $75.00 to $78.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Prologis has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.13.

Prologis stock traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $83.44. The stock had a trading volume of 16,991 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,214,658. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.55, a P/E/G ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $81.63 and its 200 day moving average is $76.55. Prologis Inc has a one year low of $55.21 and a one year high of $84.22.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 15th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $700.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $704.19 million. Prologis had a return on equity of 6.55% and a net margin of 55.04%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Prologis Inc will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Thomas S. Olinger sold 13,051 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.25, for a total value of $1,073,444.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 20,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,699,860.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Philip L. Hawkins sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.72, for a total transaction of $708,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,795,425.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,551 shares of company stock valued at $2,803,425 in the last ninety days. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 768 million square feet (71 million square meters) in 19 countries.

