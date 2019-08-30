Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC Has $397,000 Stock Position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 12.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,351 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $397,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1,208.8% in the 2nd quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,225 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $654,000 after purchasing an additional 2,055 shares in the last quarter. Cohen Lawrence B increased its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cohen Lawrence B now owns 10,185 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,991,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 66.7% in the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 3,273 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $961,000 after purchasing an additional 1,310 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 9,416 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,578,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amica Retiree Medical Trust increased its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Amica Retiree Medical Trust now owns 3,184 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $935,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. 89.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $299.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. BTIG Research upped their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $315.00 to $321.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Barclays set a $330.00 target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $305.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $303.17.

Shares of TMO stock traded up $1.01 on Friday, hitting $286.78. The company had a trading volume of 46,912 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,473,007. The firm has a market cap of $115.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $281.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $273.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.49. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a twelve month low of $208.34 and a twelve month high of $305.45.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The medical research company reported $3.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $6.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.31 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 17.11% and a net margin of 14.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.75 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 12.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 17th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.27%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is 6.83%.

In other news, CFO Stephen Williamson sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.29, for a total value of $670,725.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 40,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,739,380.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director C Martin Harris sold 275 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.73, for a total value of $74,450.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,741,606.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 52,775 shares of company stock valued at $14,986,676. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services under the Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, and Unity Lab Services brands worldwide.

